ARCHBOLD — September Fest, hosted by the Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce and Archbold Parks and Recreation, is set to take place Saturday at Ruihley Park, 401 W. Holland St., Archbold.
The public is invited to celebrate fall with a day at the park, which will kick off at 9 a.m. with a kids’ fun run, followed by a color run 5K at 10 a.m.
At noon, the Ohio State University vs. Indiana game will be shown on a jumbo television.
Food truck selections and ice cream will be available, and there will be a beer and wine garden.
Other events throughout the day include a vendor fair and shopping, a cornhole tournament and an alumni baseball game.
The cornhole tournament will begin at noon. Registration is $40 per team, and participants must be at least 18 years old. Players can bring their own bags, and top teams will win prizes.
There also will be live music, and art activities provided by the Black Swamp Arts Council.
