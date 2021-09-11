Several events in Defiance on Saturday marked a day of remembrance for all the lives lost 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.
The morning started off with a ceremony at the Northtowne Mall parking lot with speakers who talked about remembering those who gave their lives in service to others.
First responders then gathered at Planet Fitness to walk the stairmasters in commemoration of first responders who climbed flights of stairs to save lives in the World Trade Center towers; and at the AMVETS where each of the moments of the terrorist attacks was remembered with a reading and a time of silence.
