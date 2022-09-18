Separate motorcycle crashes outside the Defiance six-county area Saturday took the life of a Putnam County man and seriously injured a Payne resident.
The first crash occurred at about 5:38 p.m. Saturday on Allen County's Chapman Road, near Bible Road in Bath Township, and claimed the life of James Walker, 42, Fort Jennings, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Lima post.
A press release issued Sunday by the Patrol, stated that Walker was riding a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle northeast on Chapman Road when he failed to negotiate a curve onto Bible Road. He drove across the center of the road and off the left side before striking a mailbox and fence.
Walker was pronounced deceased on scene and reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Patrol, which stated that "speed appears to a factor in the crash."
The Patrol was assisted by Bath Township Fire and EMS, and the Allen County Coroner's Office.
The crash remained under investigation Sunday.
Later Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County at approximately 8:15 p.m.
According to the Highway Patrol's Van Wert post, Demoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve. His motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway, through a ditch and into a corn field before overturning.
Demoss was not wearing a helmet and was "severely injured," a press release issued by the Highway Patrol stated.
He was transported by Van Wert EMS to Van Wert Health before being taken by ambulance to St. Rita's Hospital, Lima. The press release issued just before 6 p.m. Sunday stated that Demoss remained in "critical" condition.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Scott Fire and EMS, the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office and agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit.
The crash remained under investigation Sunday.
