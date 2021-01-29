Attempts to sign up Defiance County senior citizens for the new coronavirus vaccines have been challenging, according to one county official.
Senior Services Director Amy Francis discussed the matter with county commissioners during their regular meeting Thursday. Commissioners also discussed the Buckeye and North Country trails (see related story).
The main problem with the vaccine program here and throughout northwest Ohio, she explained, is getting seniors signed up.
"What we're experiencing is if the seniors are calling and they can't get in on the phone calls, they're starting to give up," Francis told commissioners. "And we're afraid that if they start to give up they aren't going to get the vaccine, so we are taking on calling over 300 seniors, checking to see if they're getting their vaccine, or if they're not, trying to educate them on the process, see if there's anything we can do to help them."
"... we're trying to encourage seniors to don't give up, keep going," she added. "If you need help, we'll try to do what we can to help. (If) they don't have an email address that makes it really difficult to get them signed up."
Commissioner Ryan Mack suggested using senior services' email address, but Francis said the agency wouldn't be able to help seniors on weekends. She said friends and family emails are being used to help communicate with them.
In another matter, Francis reported that home-delivered meals to seniors have increased by 20% since November. Some 298 seniors were served on Thursday, she said.
Francis noted that her agency still needs three drivers to transport seniors to appointments. The agency normally has five, but only has two at the moment, she informed commissioners.
Francis said drivers need not be available every day each week, as even three days a week will do.
Two substitute drivers for the agency's home-delivered meal program also are needed, but these must make a more regular commitment, she indicated.
Also Thursday, commissioners received an update from Kevin Hancock, county soil and water district/ditch maintenance administrator. Among other things, he noted the participation level in the second year of the state's H2Ohio program aimed at improving Lake Erie water quality.
Hancock said his office has approved 36 local plans out of 90 presented. Landowners are paid $2 per acre to develop their plans, according to Hancock.
The coronavirus situation had caused some uncertainty in 2020 about whether the program would continue for a second year in 2021.
Funding for a third year of H2Ohio programming would have to be included in the state's next biennial budget which must be approved by the Ohio General Assembly before July 1. Hancock said it "looks favorable" for a third year.
The program pays landowners to enroll farm acreage in various mitigation programs, with the goal to reduce phosphorus in the Lake Erie watershed. Higher phosphorus levels — generally from agricultural fertilizer applications — have been blamed at least partially for Lake Erie algae blooms.
Variable rate fertilizer and manure applications along with cover crops are among the programs employed locally, Hancock indicated.
He noted that 2,099 acres in the county have been signed up this year for the small grains program that will pay out $157,432 to participants, while 389 acres have been enrolled over four years in the hay buffer program. This will pay out $233,400 to participating landowners.
Hancock also reported on education outreach programs, as well as ongoing ditch projects. And he noted that the county soil and water office will be taking orders until March 19 for its annual tree sale.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss personnel, employment and discipline. Commissioners emerged from executive session and authorized the county's child support enforcement agency to begin the process for hiring in-house counsel and to move forward on "disciplinary action."
• opened bids with Jason Roehrig of the county's soil and water office on the Guilford Tile project near Blosser and Coy roads in Washington Township. Bids were received from Kellogg Farm Drainage, Edon, $83,201; and Sand Ridge Excavating, Cloverdale, $96,998. Commissioners will award a contract at a later date after reviewing the bids.
• held the fourth quarter investment advisory committee meeting with Treasurer Vickie Myers, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith and Engineer Warren Schlatter. Commissioners approved the county's investment portfolio, landfill closure and landfill post closure portfolios.
