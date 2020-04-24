Senior support

Amanda Westhoven, an employee at Tinora Schools and a parent of a graduating senior, participated in the Light it up for the class of 2020 event. Taking things a bit further, the family decorated their porch for daughter, Eve Westhoven (pictured). While Eve was busy with distance learning this week, the family surprised her with signs, banners and lights. Friends and family were invited to caravan by the house and show support by honking their horn and tossing bottles of hand sanitizer.
