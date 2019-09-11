• Defiance County
Music at the Huber:
The Senior Saints will appear at the Huber Opera House and Civic Center in downtown Hicksville at 7 p.m. Thursday. The songs will include pop works from the past as well as hymns and gospel tunes. A free will offering will be taken.
