• Fulton County
Senior planning:
Fulton County Senior Center will host a series of three free sessions titled “Seniors Planning for the Future.” The sessions, led by Chris Cremean, resource specialist for Caregiver Resource Group, LLC, will take place from 1-2 p.m. at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon.
The sessions are: March 19, senior housing and service options; April 16, senior financial and legal concerns; and May 14, medical care and benefits for seniors. The Area Office on Aging, Northwest Ohio, sponsors the sessions. Call to register at 419-337-9299.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.