• Fulton County

Senior planning:

Fulton County Senior Center will host a series of three free sessions titled “Seniors Planning for the Future.” The sessions, led by Chris Cremean, resource specialist for Caregiver Resource Group, LLC, will take place from 1-2 p.m. at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon.

The sessions are: March 19, senior housing and service options; April 16, senior financial and legal concerns; and May 14, medical care and benefits for seniors. The Area Office on Aging, Northwest Ohio, sponsors the sessions. Call to register at 419-337-9299.

Load comments