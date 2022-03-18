The Paulding County Senior Center is hosting its 17th annual health, business and industry fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Paulding County Extension Building, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Paulding. More than 35 vendors will provide information while promo items, door prizes and lunch will be available for a free-will donation. Everyone is welcome and admission is free. Displaying a promotional sign are Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter and Samantha Smith, administrative assistant.
