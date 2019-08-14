NAPOLEON — Donna McGhee and David and Neoma Rhoads were the main honorees during Senior Citizens Day at the Henry County Fair on Tuesday.
Having been married 73 years, the Rhoads were honored by the Henry County Senior Center as the longest married couple. Runners up, with 71 years each, were Lynn and Ruth Bartley, Joe and Millie Brubacker, Ted and Bonnie Mohler, and Robert and Lucille VanScoyoc.
The VanScoyocs, who reside in Deshler, were the oldest married couple in attendance at the fair; they celebrated their 71st anniversary on June 5.
McGhee, from Liberty Center, was honored with proclamations from the Henry County commissioners and Mayor Jason Maassel, who also presented her with the key to the city.
McGhee has spent the last year and a half as a senior center volunteer. She has also done volunteer service with other agencies. She is retired from the Ohio Department of Taxation.
While she joked that in the beginning, she used to say she only went to the senior center to volunteer, she has since made a name for herself there, including appearing on billboards in the four-county area as part of a campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle.
“I have fun every day,” she said.
Members of McGhee’s family were on hand to help her celebrate the event; this was done without her advance knowledge, as her son, Ryan, said they only knew about his mother being honored the night before.
“The senior center has definitely become my happy place,” said McGhee.
Others acknowledged as long-married couples were:
Louis and Mary Alice Witte, 70 years; Richard and Florence Henning, 69 years; Herb and Betty Huddle, 68 years; Herb and Gretchen Hines, 67 years; Bob and Ann Fuller, 66 years; Robert and Maria Bostelman, 65 years; Leo and Shirley Barlow, Ned and Norma Giffey, Tom and Aurela Tovar, Art and Mary Erford, Jack and Marilyn Krueger, 64 years; Bud and Florence Mitchell, Art and Lois German, 63 years; Vern and Lois Bischoff, 62 years; Erv and Erma Haas, Darrell and Carolyn Wulff, Franklin and Marilyn Hogreve, 61 years.
Keith and Juanita Ward, Franklyn and Mary Ann Hogreve, Ron and Donna Myers, 60 years; Bill and Florence Synder, 59 years; Rupert and Rita Schweinhagen, Buford and Betty Scott, Bill and Jan Reed, 58 years; Art and Kathy Smith, 57 years; Ron and Arlene Wenzinger, Don and Joan Collier, Orlo and Judy Wiles, Bill and Carol Deatrick, 56 years; Roger and Shirley Bostelman, Larry and Pat Mahnke, Lauren and Mary Ann Burke, 55 years; Jerry and Joan Waisner, 54 years; Tom and Angie LaVigne, Jim and Darlene Reimund, 53 years; Dallas and Vernie Hodge, Lee and Mary Dietrich, 52 years; Roger and Shirley Sonnenberg, Harry and Ruth Block, Jan and Betty Moore, Robert ad Betty Austermiller, 51 years; Ron and Kathlee Rausch, 50 years.
Other senior day activities included bingo, exercise class and line-dance demonstrations and entertainment by the band Spittin’ Image.
