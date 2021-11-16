• Henry County

Senior Citizen lunch:

All senior citizen residents of the Patrick Henry Local School District are invited to the 18th Annual Holiday meal on Dec. 9. Lunch at noon in the high school cafeteria with student entertainment to follow the meal. There is no cost for this luncheon. The menu consists of Patriot bowl, dinner roll, veggies, fruit and dessert. RSVP to 419-274-4853 by Dec. 6.

