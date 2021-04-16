The reopening of Defiance County's senior center — and others in Ohio — remains unclear as ever, although one local official is hopeful it can happen in the next couple months or so.
Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis shared her thoughts on the matter during county commissioners' meeting Thursday. Francis delivered her monthly update to commissioners.
Ohio's senior centers, which remain closed, are awaiting on further guidance from state officials on when they can reopen. They have been closed since last year due to the coronavirus situation.
"We haven't had much guidance since the last time I was here from the Ohio Department of Aging and the Area Office (on Aging)," Francis told commissioners. "... A lot of senior centers are saying maybe in the summer they'll open, but it's all tentative depending on the (coronavirus) cases. I'm hoping we'll get some more clarity from the Area Office on Aging very soon so that we can start making some plans and figure this out. I know the seniors want in."
Asked if any senior centers have reopened, Francis said none have to her knowledge, but noted that one in Bowling Green — which recently built a new center — may be the closest to doing so. Some are considering outdoor activity options, she indicated.
"I've heard some people are going to do some outdoor activities like parking lot bingo and maybe try to have a meal outside, but nobody yet," said Francis. "I've heard a couple say that it may be June time period, it could be May, but I don't want to even start a rumor out there until we get more information to know how we're going to do this."
Pocratsky said this may be governed by the Area Office on Aging in Toledo, and observed that "they're not even meeting in person yet." Commissioner David Kern added that "I think they're going to be awhile."
Francis said the senior center has "many different options of plans that we've been working on ... We got a plan ready, it's just which one do we do?"
In another matter, Francis explained that finding drivers for senior services' home-delivered meal program remains a challenge.
"We've had a couple applications, we've had a couple interviews," she said. "That's just very, very slow going. So, we're investigating and going to try to do a few different things to try to get applications — change our ad a little bit, see if we can stir any more interest up in that area."
She said it takes a "special person to want to take seniors and have the right customer service, especially the home-delivered meal program — that's 50 to 60 different stops every day, in and out of the truck."
Francis said her agency is "doing what we can with what we have," adding that the "staff is being cross trained, and they're doing pretty good with that."
She also reported that senior services has helped 70-80 seniors with their vaccine appointments, although this has slowed down, while 10-15 one-way wheelchair transports are being provided each week.
Her report also noted that her agency provided 7,069 meals in March.
