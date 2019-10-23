• Paulding County
On the Road:
The Paulding County Senior Center is hosting a Senior Center on the Road event at Antwerp United Methodist Church, 202 E. River St., Antwerp, on Friday. Doors open at 10 a.m. for Bible study, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The menu include Shake and Bake chicken, potatoes, green-bean casserole, mixed fruit, a dinner roll and beverages. Bingo will follow after lunch, presented by Antwerp Manor. Music entertainment will be provided by Walt Schilb, and there will be door prizes and raffles.
All seniors 60-plus are invited. Seniors are asked to call 419-399-3650 to RSVP today, or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.