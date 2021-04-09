NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners briefly toured the county's senior center and received a landfill report during their Thursday meeting here.
The new senior center — located on Rohrs Street, just east of South Perry Street — opened four years ago, but has made a few tweaks due to the coronavirus situation. For example, touchless doors were installed in the center's meal-loading area, according to Commissioner Glenn Miller.
Commissioners also took a look at areas where the center's executive director, Penni Bostelman, would like to add some raised beds for vegetable and flower growing.
Too, she and commissioners discussed a proposed mowing contract with the senior center grounds.
Previously, the City of Napoleon had mowed the surrounding acreage — totaling about 9.5 acres, according to Miller — when the ground was used for soccer fields. However, the soccer programs relocated to the Napoleon Area Schools' property.
The senior center proposes to contract with Northwest Landscape Services, Napoleon, for mowing services, according to Miller.
Also Thursday, the county's solid waste coordinator, Mike Imbrock, provided his monthly update.
He reported that the landfill, which serves as a transfer station, accepted 223 tons of solid waste in March, 112 tons of tires and six tons of brick, concrete and asphalt.
The report also noted that the county's 2021 litter roundup is ongoing, with 315 volunteers adopting 150 miles of road. Additional volunteers are encouraged to contact the county's solid waste district office (419-256-7343).
Upcoming is the 9th annual "Battle of the Schools" electronics roundup from 8 a.m.-noon on April 24, according to Imbrock's report.
Certain unwanted electronics will be accepted at the county's four schools (Napoleon, Holgate, Liberty Center and Patrick Henry) or B.A. Miller Trucking (for LC supporters). The schools are competing for the most pounds collected.
According to Imbrock's report, televisions, computer monitors and appliances with freon will not be accepted. More details are available by contacting the landfill at 419-256-7353, or visiting www.henrycountyohio.com/landfill.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
• passed a resolution approving the transfer of $116,000 in 2021 appropriations to the county's soil and water office.
• approved a resolution allowing enrollment in the County Commissioners Association of Ohio's 2022 group retrospective rating program. This workers compensation pool consists of members with favorable claims records, according to Miller.
