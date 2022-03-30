NAPOLEON — Some concerning news for the Henry County Senior Center was presented during county commissioners meeting here Tuesday morning.
During Director Penni Bostelman's monthly report she noted that the planned setup for "Senior Day" at the Henry County Fair — scheduled in August — has changed.
Instead of free admittance for seniors, they will be given a 50% discount on the entrance fee ($10), which has increased from $8 per person, according to Bostelman.
"We are rethinking our event," she said in reference to the annual "Senior Day" at the fair. "... We want to work with them (the county fair board). It's a great partnership with the fair board. There's things we can both give and take there, but that one threw us for a loop because that will greatly affect our attendance."
Bostelman was informed that "Senior Day" activities would be moved from a tent to the south merchants building.
Another concern for the senior center is the county fair board's possible use of county-owned acreage east of the facility. This is just east of the fairgrounds, across South Perry Street on the south side of Napoleon.
The grassy area — purchased from Napoleon Area Schools some years ago — was used for youth soccer until recently when that activity was transferred to school grounds. But it is not being used for anything today.
Commissioners are considering the fair board's request to use it for parking when the county fair is held in August.
During an interview Tuesday, Commissioner Glenn Miller said a decision may be made "in the next month or so."
In another matter, Bostelman discussed the possibility of installing a shower facility in the senior center restroom.
She informed commissioners that an estimate for this work ($4,585) came in higher than planned, but she would like to proceed with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to complete the project.
Commissioners advised Bostelman to speak with the county's EMA director, Tracy Busch, about the matter as he administering ARPA funds for the county.
Bostelman also informed commissioners that the senior center provided 5,512 meals in February, including 841 congregate meals, while delivering 4,4671 to seniors' homes. This was down from 6,994 total meals in January.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met in executive session to discuss hiring a public employee, but took no action.
• discussed updated prices for roofing projects at county buildings. The cost for the Hahn Center is $51,325 — down from the original ($108,000), but a little higher for two others on county property — $295,000 to $327,932 — for a total of $379,257. Commissioners plan to approve a related resolution during their meeting Thursday.
