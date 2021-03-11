COLUMBUS — A Senate bill checking the state government’s authority during a pandemic passed here in both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly Wednesday, mostly along party lines.
Senate Bill 22 (SB 22) had been introduced by Republican Sens. Terry Johnson of McDermott and Rob McColley of Napoleon — representing Ohio’s 1st District — earlier this year.
While the bill is lengthy, generally speaking it seeks to prevent the state’s director of health from exercising sole authority during a health crisis such as a pandemic.
For example, it begins by stating: “If the department of health issues a special or standing order or rule for preventing the spread of contagious or infectious disease under section 3701.13 of the (Ohio) Revised Code, the general assembly may rescind that special or standing order or rule, in whole or in part, by adopting a concurrent resolution.”
It passed the House, 57-38, with Republican support only and three GOP members opposed. The Senate then concurred, 25-8, strictly along party lines, sending the bill to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.
However, DeWine previously indicated that he would veto the bill — just as he did similar legislation the Ohio General Assembly approved last year — believing the administration correctly exercised its power during the coronavirus situation. Republicans felt confident they would succeed with an override, but no attempt was made.
They would need 60 votes in the House as well as 20 in the Senate to override a gubernatorial veto. Although only 57 House Republicans voted for SB 22 Wednesday, 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance believes five other GOP legislators who were absent would vote for an override.
He told The Crescent-News Wednesday evening that an override attempt would be made this time, if necessary.
“I’m extremely confident we’re going to override because of Matt Huffman, the new Senate president,” he said.
As for the legislation’s passage, McColley offered this prepared statement:
“Over the past 12 months, the legislature has heard from struggling constituents across the state who felt they had no voice in the decisions being made about their health, safety and welfare. Senate Bill 22 is about giving the citizens of Ohio a voice in matters of public health and restoring the natural separation of powers that should exist in any form of government. No matter how good the intent is, the constitution remains in effect, and the executive branch must be subject to checks and balances. The amendments from the Ohio House strengthen Senate Bill 22, and I am thankful to my colleagues for passing this legislation.”
Riedel commented that “today was a great day for Ohio. What we did today in my opinion was long overdue. What this legislation does is it creates checks and balances in our government, particularly on the executive branch.”
Conceding that the legislation may not affect things much during this pandemic if things keep improving — as the bill wouldn’t become law until late June or July — Riedel noted that it would give a future General Assembly more authority if the need arises.
He was joined in support for the bill by 81st House District State Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon and 47th House District Rep. Derek Merrin of Maumee, both Republicans representing local constituents.
The area’s other state legislator — Theresa Gavarone of the 2nd Senate District — also voted in favor.
