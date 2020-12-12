A pending Ohio Senate bill that already passed one General Assembly chamber would reduce the level of certain drug possession offenses and provide options to compel treatment.
But it is controversial with many local law enforcement officials opposed, while proponents note the rehabilitative goal of the legislation.
Senate Bill 3 passed, 25-4, on June 30 in the Senate with support from both parties.
Six Democrats voted for it as did 19 Republicans, including the area’s two state senators — Rob McColley of the 1st District, which represents most local counties, and Theresa Gavarone of the 2nd District, which represents most of Fulton County and several others near Toledo.
The bill has moved to the Ohio House, where committee deliberations continued this week.
Proponents say the bill will provide more drug treatment options for first-time, or low-level, offenders. Instead of saddling first-time offenders with an automatic felony for possessing cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine, for example, the charge would become a misdemeanor with options for treatment in lieu of conviction. (A third offense within three years would be charged as a felony.)
It also would “strengthen” the options for families with a drug-addicted member to compel their loved one to seek treatment through a probate court order, according to McColley.
But the original bill’s stipulation on possession amounts and a reduction of some potential charges has drawn condemnation from many law enforcement officials.
Possession up to 50 grams of certain drugs — fentanyl and sexual assault-related drugs are not included — would be reduced from a felony to an “unclassified misdemeanor.” Such a charge would be prosecuted in common pleas courts with a new status that would make certain requirements of the perpetrator.
Those provisions are being tweaked in the Statehouse under Substitute Senate Bill 3. It is a large piece of legislation with 546 pages, and so it has many provisions such as creating six Ohio Revised Code sections for various drug offenses, including a “major trafficking in drugs” offense.
Some amendments have been made to the bill and appear in the new legislation, such as a reduction in possession amounts concerning heroin. McColley said he offered this amendment.
“I know there are strong feelings about this ... but people need to understand this isn’t just about punishment, it’s about rehabilitation,” he told The Crescent-News Friday, noting that some people do not have complete control over their addictions, while a corollary felony conviction becomes a significant “barrier” to “returning to their normal lives.” This complicates finding a job, he noted.
But local law enforcement officials are vociferously opposed to SB 3.
“I think the biggest concern for us is the proposed amount of lethal narcotics this bill will allow people to possess,” said Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, who testified recently before a House committee on behalf of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.
McColley understands this concern, and said he wouldn’t be opposed to amendments lowering the possession thresholds.
“The threshold amounts are something that should be given a serious look at over in the House,” he said.
The director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, Max Nofziger, doesn’t like the message the bill sends, or the trend it conveys.
Whether those who possess drugs like cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine have it for personal use or sale, these are dangerous drugs “to the community,” he said. And the proposed changes, he indicated, suggest that it’s “okay or acceptable” to possess them.
“I’m never one of those guys — even in 1990 when I was in the MAN Unit — who said we were going to win the war on drugs,” said Nofziger. “But I want everybody to know if we stopped doing what we’re doing, it would be total chaos. Anybody in my position knows we’re not going to win, but just imagine if we were not there. It’s going to be total chaos. It’s going to be a mess.”
Landers is likewise worried about the long-term consequences of reducing the consequences for drug possession. And he said “it’s going to be hard for me to teach our staff how to adapt to things we feel are wrong and so harmful to society,” if the legislation passes. “That’s going to be terrible,” he added.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray is another local opponent.
“The earliest versions (of Senate Bill 3) were even more disturbing than the present one being debated,” he said Wednesday.
Law enforcement officials note that the drug amounts taken from offenders suggest whether they are involved in trafficking. While a user may possess only a small amount, for example, those found in possession of multiple grams typically are selling.
“... all you’re doing is creating a better market and business model for illegal drug trafficking,” said Murray, “and it’s dangerous.”
Too, he said the court systems already have “dozens of cases in diversion. We already have tools to deal with it.”
And some local jurisdictions, such as Henry and Williams counties, have “drug courts,” which allow diversion options in lieu of conviction for low-level drug offenders.
McColley acknowledges the concern of local enforcement officials and the work they do.
“I have a great deal of respect and gratitude for all of our members of law enforcement and the MAN Unit for what they do and the risky situations they put themselves in to try to get these drugs off the street,” he said. “I’m not absolving any drug user of blame or consequences, but when we’re looking at the societal cost of individuals with felony convictions and the rehabilitative aspect and the increased difficulty of somebody to get their lives back in order with a felony conviction, that drove my yes vote on it (SB 3).”
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance said there was “no way I was going to support” Senate Bill 3 as it came to the House. And now, “they’re trying to water it down to make it more acceptable to more of the House members.”
Asked Thursday if there were any way he could support the bill, Riedel said: “I don’t know what it would be. I can’t imagine what it would be that would sway me. I don’t envision that happening. ... I just think you’re opening up a Pandora’s Box. People just aren’t going to take it (drug possession) seriously.”
