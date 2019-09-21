Two fire departments were called to the scene of a semi fire Thursday evening east of Defiance that shut down the highway briefly.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, an eastbound semi driven by Gurjit Dhaliwal, 44, Cambridge, Ontario, pulled off the side of U.S. 24, east of Independence Road, when the driver noticed flames at the rear of the trailer at approximately 10:15 p.m. The driver and his passenger separated the cab from the trailer to minimize fire damage.
Called to the scene were Jewell and South Richland fire departments.
The eastbound lanes of U.S. 24, east of Defiance, were shut down briefly Thursday evening while crews extinguished the trailer fire, which reportedly started with the tires.
The trailer, reportedly carrying auto parts en route to Canada, was extinguished by approximately 10:30 p.m. The trailer sustained heavy damage.
Assisting was the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
