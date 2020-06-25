An injury crash that closed U.S. 24 in Henry County on Tuesday remains under investigation by the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, at 12:30 p.m., a semi was westbound on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township when it traveled off the left side of the roadway. The driver, whose name has not been released, overcorrected and the semi overturned onto its side, blocking both westbound lanes of travel.

The driver was taken by Providence Township EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee, for suspected minor injuries.

The highway reopened to traffic at approximately 4:30 p.m. No HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result of the crash.

