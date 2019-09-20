The eastbound lanes of U.S. 24, east of Defiance, were shut down briefly Thursday evening while crews extinguished a semi trailer fire.
According to scanner traffic from the Defiance 911 Center, at 10:15 p.m., a fire in a semi trailer was reported on U.S. 24, east of Independence Road. Called to the scene were Jewell and South Richland fire departments.
On arrival, the vehicle’s cab had been separated from the trailer and the driver was out of the vehicle. The Canadian trailer, reportedly carrying auto parts, was extinguished by approximately 10:30 p.m.
The eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 were shut down at Domersville Road. Assisting was the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
Additional information was unavailable at press time.
