A Michigan semi driver died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 24 in Defiance.
The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on U.S. 24, just west of the Domersville Road exit for eastbound traffic.
The driver, Darrell Deering, 56, St. Johns, Mich., died at the scene.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, Deering's semi was westbound on U.S. 24 crossed the median, went across the road's eastbound lanes and struck a high voltage electrical tower. The semi then rolled over and came to rest upright in a bean field south of U.S. 24.
The cab of the semi was demolished.
The Ohio Highway Patrol reported that the driver is believed to have had a medical condition, which contributed to the crash.
One Patrol trooper indicated that the semi did not come close to colliding with another vehicle or vehicles as it crossed U.S. 24's eastbound lanes.
The Ohio Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Defiance Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Defiance Fire Department and the Defiance County Coroner's Office.
Toledo Edison was called to the scene because its high voltage tower was struck. No power lines came down at the scene, but the bottom of the tower was damaged.
Traffic in the outside lane of eastbound U.S. 24 was closed while first responders processed the scene. The semi and its trailer were being removed from the field without having to close U.S. 24, the Highway Patrol indicated Thursday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.