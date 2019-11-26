A Florida truck driver disregarded road closure signs on Monday and proceeded to drive across the Clinton Street bridge.
The Defiance Police Department was contacted at 11:57 a.m. concerning a semi that entered the construction zone and drove across the newly painted lane stripes.
Motta Wagner, 62, Tampa, Fla., was charged with driving on a closed road and criminal mischief, according to Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer.
“Until the bridge is officially open, there’s no traffic,” stated Shafer. “It’s not open to the public. Please abide by the road-closed signs.”
A bridge-opening ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Dec. 2. Until then, motorists are asked to stay off the bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.