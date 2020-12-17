Semi crash
Photo courtesy of Paulding County EMA

On Wednesday, black ice caused numerous accidents around northwest Ohio. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 8:02 p.m., a semi driven by Albert Heilman Jr., 55, Columbus, Ind., was eastbound on U.S. 24 near the Paulding County Road 105 overpass. The semi slid and crossed the median and both westbound lanes, before striking a guardrail. The rig then went approximately 45 feet down an embankment. Westbound traffic on U.S. 24 was closed down until approximately 12:25 a.m. Thursday while the semi rig was removed from the scene. Assisting were Crane Township-Cecil Fire Department and Paulding EMS. A fuel leak was attended to by the fire department and Paulding County EMA.

