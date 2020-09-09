PAULDING — Two semi drivers escaped serious injury Tuesday evening when their vehicles collided, closing down the highway near here.
According to troopers at the Ohio Highway Patrol's Van Wert post, at 9:37 p.m. at U.S. 127 and Ohio 613, semis driven by Alexsander Sahakyan, 56, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Johnathon Matson, 52, Huber Heights, collided. One of the semis came to rest on its side, spilling its load.
Paulding County EMA director Ed Bohn relayed that one semi was hauling cases of potatoes, while the other was hauling scrap metal. Potatoes littered the highway. Both semis reportedly had oil spills as well.
The drivers received minor cuts during the crash.
Ohio 613 was closed to traffic for approximately seven hours while crews cleared the scene.
Assisting following the accident were the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Paulding Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Personnel on site were able to salvage eight pallets of potatoes, which were offered to the four Paulding County area food pantries.
The crash remains under investigation.
