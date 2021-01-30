NAPOLEON — A semi tractor/trailer sustained heavy fire damage Friday afternoon on U.S. 24 near here.

At 4:02 p.m., the Napoleon Fire Department was called to eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 near County Road 17 for a report of a semi cab on fire. Scanner traffic noted that the driver was able to exit the vehicle.

The cab of the semi, owned by Bella Transport LLC, Livonia, Mich., sustained heavy damage. The fire department reported that the fire also had burned a large area of grass along the highway.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office handled the incident. The name of the driver was not available at press time.

