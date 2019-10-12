The third annual Catherine McAuley Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to hospital administrator Sonya Selhorst during a ceremony held at Mercy Health — Defiance on Wednesday as part of a Mercy Week celebration.
A reception honoring Selhorst followed the ceremony.
The Catherine McAuley Lifetime Achievement Award is intended to be the most prestigious honor that Mercy Health — Defiance can bestow on any associate of the hospital. The award is given to individuals who, through a lifetime of services to the hospital, emulate most closely the values of the foundress of the Sisters of Mercy, Catherine McAuley.
Lynn Detterman, market president, opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks and Julie Landoll, director of mission integration and spiritual care, offered the prayer.
Selhorst was presented with a vase etched with the Mercy Health logo and wooden base with an engraved plaque.
“Sonya is a great leader and role model who goes beyond the call of duty at Mercy Health Defiance,” Landoll said. “Sonya is dedicated to the success of our staff, leaders and facility. She dedicates her time serving others in volunteering within her community, United Way and has also participated in several medical mission trips to Haiti. She exemplifies the Mercy mission and core values of compassion and human dignity in our healing ministry.”
Previous winners of the Catherine McAuley Lifetime Achievement Award include Karla McDonel, NP, OB/GYN services, and Lori Sheets.
