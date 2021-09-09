Marker

The Defiance County Veterans Office is seeking information on the marker shown here. It was placed in the Riverside Cemetery old section, formally called The Auglaize Cemetery. The office is attempting to collect information on all veterans memorials placed throughout Defiance County. If you have any information or even stories that have been passed down, contact the Defiance Veterans Office at 419-782-6861, or send an email to, veterans@defiancecounty.oh.gov.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance County Veterans Office

