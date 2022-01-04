• Fulton County
Seeking applicants:
The Archbold Area Schools Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill a vacant seat on the board, which expired Dec. 31, 2021. The board will review candidates immediately, and must name a replacement within 30 days of the vacancy. The newly appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2023. If the appointed member desires to continue serving, that person must run in the next regular general election. According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters. For more information, call 419-445-5579.
