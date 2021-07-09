Sections of two well-traveled roads in Henry and Defiance counties are scheduled to close Monday for separate projects and lengths.
The most substantial of the two closures is a 3 1/2-mile stretch of U.S. 6, between the Williams-Henry County line and Ohio 34 near Ridgeville Corners.
This section will be closed for 75 days for a complete road reconstruction, and all crossroads will be shut off as well in that stretch, according to Rhonda Pees, the Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) northwest Ohio regional public information officer. Pavement there is bumpy and failing.
ODOT District 2's public information specialist, Kelsie Hoagland, explained that the existing asphalt (six to eight inches in depth) will be removed along with the concrete base, which is about nine inches deep, before the rebuild begins.
The project contractor is Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, and the cost is $5.7 million.
The detour for westbound traffic is Ohio 34 to Ohio 191 and back to U.S. 6. The detour for eastbound traffic is Ohio 66 to U.S. 24 and back to U.S. 6 in Napoleon.
Also Monday, Ohio 281 is scheduled to close for 10 days between Harris and Snyder roads, just east of Defiance, for a culvert repair.
ODOT's Defiance County garage crews will be handling that project, according to Pees.
The official detour is Ohio 18 to Ohio 108 and back to Ohio 281.
As those projects begin, another in Defiance County — the repaving of U.S. 24 between Ohio 66 and the Henry County line — is "nearly complete," ODOT noted in its weekly road work advisory.
Lane restrictions have been occurring there.
While that work is winding down, paving on U.S. 24 between Ohio 66 and Defiance's Baltimore Road is about to begin. This work should start in about two weeks, according to ODOT.
Construction of a new traffic roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues began this week. Approximately 90 days will be needed to complete this project.
