A day after he attended a local conference in Brunersburg on a new post-election audit method, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose toured board of elections offices in Defiance and Paulding counties on Wednesday.
LaRose — Ohio’s top elections officer — visited the Defiance County office first, then journeyed to Paulding later Wednesday morning. His stops came the day after he attended a conference at Defiance County’s EMA building to discuss post-election risk-limiting audits that local officials are implementing.
During his Defiance County visit Wednesday, LaRose said he has three reasons for his tours of local county boards of election — to learn from officials, discuss security measures initiated by his office earlier this year and talk about election process successes.
“... as much as I love this work of serving as Ohio’s chief elections officer ... the fact is I don’t run elections, you all run elections — on a daily basis, the hard work of testing equipment and training poll workers and opening the polls at 6:30 and closing them at 7:30 and doing the tabulation and doing the post-election audit, and everything in between that you all do,” LaRose told board of elections officials. “You’re the ones that really do the work of running elections. And so invariably at each board that I’ve visited I’ve learned something new from the folks around the table, and that’s something that has made me better at doing my job.”
He added that the next reason for his visits is “to talk about the work that we’re doing together. There are a whole variety of things that we’ve worked on this year. It’s been a whirlwind year for us because there were a bunch of things we wanted to do. The security directive is just one part of it ... and by the way that’s being noticed around the country as well. Other states are trying to follow Ohio’s lead as it relates to the security directive. It is not lost on me that it is a ton of work. I’m sure when you all got that list from me back in June you thought the new secretary of state’s lost his mind — ‘he’s got a year and half worth of work for us to do and he’s only given us seven months to do it.’ But this is important work ... .”
LaRose also told Defiance County board of elections officials that “the third thing is to highlight our successes. Far too often people don’t pay attention to the board of elections unless something goes wrong ... and the average person thinks, unfortunately, that you all work two days a year. The good news is that you all make it look easy. People view elections as this ubiquitous thing that happens a couple of times a year that they don’t really have to worry about. And the reason that they don’t have to worry about it is because you all make it look easy. That’s the mark of a true professional — somebody that’s good at what they do makes it look effortless. And that’s what our boards of elections really do around the state. But we do a lot of hard work at our boards of elections and we do it right, and people need to know that.”
LaRose said officials are “ready to make sure voters of Defiance County and 87 other counties” know that their votes will be counted, and “when they go to bed on Election Night they’ll know the result was fair and transparent. ... that’s what we’re working on.”
Following a brief roundtable discussion with Defiance County officials, LaRose toured the board of elections office, focusing on voting security measures.
Election offices have dedicated spaces for tabulating votes, and storing ballots and voting machines.
LaRose emphasized that voting machines are never online, so votes can’t be hacked or machines tampered with. Results that are posted on board of election websites are separate from votes tabulated on office computers, which are not hooked into the internet, he indicated.
Later Wednesday morning, LaRose traveled to Paulding County for his 86th county board of elections office tour since he became secretary of state in January. He said he only needs to visit Marion and Summit counties — the latter, his home county — to have met with board of elections officials in all 88 Ohio counties.
