LIBERTY CENTER — A second serious vehicle crash in three days in northern Henry County occurred Tuesday evening near here, with multiple injuries.
A serious injury crash also occurred Sunday morning near Ridgeville Corners (see below).
An air ambulance and fire/rescue units from three departments were summoned to the two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at County Roads V and 10, three miles northwest of Liberty Center.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office, which handled the crash, indicated that several people were injured. At least one person was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, via air ambulance while another was transported by regular ambulance to a Toledo hospital.
Rescue and fire units from Liberty Center, Napoleon and Delta were at the scene.
Complete details were unavailable Tuesday evening, but deputies related that one of the vehicles ran a stop sign, causing a collision between an SUV and a car. Both vehicles then struck a former one-room brick schoolhouse on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Much of the building's north brick wall and part of its west wall came down, with bricks striking and coming to rest on both vehicles.
Extrication equipment was needed to remove the car's roof and free injured persons inside.
On Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 6 about one mile east of Ridgeville Corners, injuring two Indiana residents, one seriously.
Jewel Pickett, 52, Butler, Ind., was taken from the scene by air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center where her condition was unavailable Tuesday evening.
Pickett was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Michael Pickett, 55, Butler, Ind., which was westbound on U.S. 6, between Henry County roads 19 and 20 east of Ridgeville, when it traveled off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a culvert and two trees before rolling over and coming to rest upright, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office crash report.
The sheriff's office was assisted in that crash by the Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Henry County dog warden.
