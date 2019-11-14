“Any and all are invited” to a public meeting scheduled next week in Defiance to continue discussions about designing and building a Native American tribute here.
Mayor Mike McCann offered the above words while encouraging attendance at the meeting, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Defiance Elementary School, 400 Carter Road. This will be the second such session, as the first meeting was held at the same venue on Sept. 20 with officials from Bowling Green State University’s (BGSU) CollabLab coordinating the effort.
Jenn Stucker, associate professor and chair of BGSU’s graphic design, and Jerry Schnepp, assistant professor in the school’s College of Technology, conducted the first meeting in September, and are expected to coordinate Monday’s meeting as well.
According to McCann, the meeting has two main goals — to find consensus on a location for the tribute and consider ideas for its design. BGSU is expected to help with the design, McCann indicated.
“I will hope that the folks from BG have a real feel for what they can share with the creative community, the art community on what the tribute should look like,” said McCann, “and I hope we have a general consensus on the location.”
Some possible sites he mentions are within the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers. Before Gen. Anthony Wayne’s forces arrived there in 1794 and built Fort Defiance, a collection of Indian villages known as “The Grand Glaize” were located near and at the confluence.
The fortgrounds — at the southwest corner of the confluence — has been discouraged as a possible tribute location.
“We don’t feel it would be appropriate in the area of the fortgrounds, simply because that’s the fortgrounds,” said McCann.
While he mentioned Pontiac and Kingsbury parks as possible locations for the tribute, the city is leaning toward the east bank of the Auglaize River, between Second and Hopkins streets. Land there is owned by the city, and in recent years was cleared of old buildings and replaced with grass.
Without other park amenities, that area is more serene and a place for historical reflection, the mayor indicated. However, McCann wants to see what the community thinks about the tribute’s location before a decision is made.
“I believe we lean toward the Auglaize Street corridor, between East Second and Hopkins streets,” he said. “But that’s what we prefer, and this is going to be a community project and, therefore, if the community feels differently we need to respect those feelings.”
Andrew L. Tuttle Museum Director Rich Rozevink, said the tribute has been under discussion for the past two years.
“This is our second meeting with the people from BGSU,” he stated. “The purpose of the meeting is to seek community impute on the tribute, chose a site, tribute design and meaningful wording. The Tuttle staff has been holding meetings on this matter for the past two years, numerous tribute designs and locations have been looked at. How do we honor those Native Americans who gathered at the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee rivers in the 1790s — ‘The Glaize?’”
Rozevink explained that “in the first half of the 18th century, the Native Americans were forced into present day northwest Ohio and southeast Indiana by encroachment upon their traditional home lands and hunting grounds. They moved their villages to more secure locations, from Kekionga at the head waters of the Maumee (present-day Fort Wayne) to the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers.”
From 1754-1815 — the start of the French and Indian War to the peace treaty ending the War of 1812, “open conflict would emerge between the Native Americans and those wishing to take over their lands,” Rozevink added. “It is our desire to pay tribute to those Native Americans, their heroes and leaders. They had to struggle to retain their home lands, while coping with the problems of conflict and the desire to preserve their culture.”
While local officials are moving forward on tribute discussions and related issues, some key matters will remain following Monday’s meeting.
Contact with representatives of the several affected tribes whose ancestors lived here has been limited, for example, and their approval is sought.
And who will pay for the tribute has not been resolved. A little more than a year ago, the city pegged the approximate cost at $300,000 based on an estimate from a sculptor.
According to McCann, a private fundraiser would be needed, while some city money could be included. But much remains to be discussed and decided before a fundraiser begins.
BGSU’s cost to help facilitate the effort so far has cost a little more than $7,000, according to the city.
