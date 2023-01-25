NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners held a final hearing on a big infrastructure project in Liberty Center during their Tuesday meeting.
Meeting with officials from Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) which would help administer the state grant that would help fund the project, commissioners held the second of two required public hearings on the village’s application for community development block grant (CDBG) funds. Specifically, Liberty Center is seeking a $173,800 critical infrastructure grant.
The application deadline was Wednesday for for the funds through the state, according to MVPO’s Dennis Miller.
He informed commissioners that Liberty Center would combine the $173,800 grant with a $50,000 Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant and $46,260 in village funds to finance the reconstruction of a sewer pump station on East Maple Street. The project qualifies for CDBG funds because the Maple Street area is in a low- to moderate-income area of Liberty Center, according to Miller.
The pump station was built in the 1950s, he said.
Miller indicated that word should be received about the grant, which is competitive, before July 1.
He said plans for the project are completed and it is ready to go out for bid.
The pump station is one of three the village operates for its sewer collection system, he noted. The other two will be rebuilt with OPWC funds.
A separate fourth project — concerning storm sewers — also is planned in Liberty Center.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving 2023 county budget adjustments.
• approved a resolution allowing out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services employees in February.
