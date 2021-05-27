The pouring of concrete for the southern half of Napoleon’s new Maumee River bridge got underway Wednesday night with the first concrete truck arriving at 9:04 p.m. The northern half of the bridge was poured last year. Like last year, Palmer Brothers Concrete Inc., Napoleon, provided the concrete for Wednesday’s work. Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, is the general contractor on the project. The bridge, which will join Industrial Drive and Ohio 110, is expected to open in 2022.
