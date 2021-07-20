NAPOLEON — The second traffic roundabout constructed here for the town's new Maumee River bridge crossing opened Tuesday afternoon.
This second roundabout was built at Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive, right at the bridge's north approach. The intersection has closed on June 1 for the roundabout's construction.
Project contractors Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, built the first roundabout at Ohio 110 — just south of the bridge — last year. It opened in the latter half of 2020.
The north roundabout originally had expected to open last Thursday, but a weather-related delay concerning the installation of a guardrail pushed things back a few days.
Ohio Department Transportation (ODOT) officials were only waiting Tuesday afternoon to hook up the roundabout's lighting before giving the okay to open. The go-ahead was given just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, ODOT's regional spokesperson, Rhonda Pees, indicated.
The second roundabout's opening comes just weeks before ODOT plans to let traffic start flowing across the new bridge. Originally, officials planned to open the bridge in 2022, but with work progressing ahead of schedule, they indicated recently that this is possible in late August.
Pees confirmed this possibility again Tuesday afternoon.
Most, if not all, of the major structural work has been completed, with the bridge's north deck poured in late May. ODOT noted earlier this month that remaining tasks included pavement striping, utility installation and lighting fixture installation.
The completion deadline for general contractor Vernon Nagel Inc. is June 2022 while the project cost is $10.3 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.