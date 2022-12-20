PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners hosted a second meeting among local officials to discuss the possibility of water regionalization.
This was the second meeting of the group to discuss, and learn more about, a potential project that may supply water to the villages of Payne and Antwerp from the Paulding Reservoir.
Eleven different entities were represented as they gathered to listen to presentations from already established regionalized water distribution entities in northwest Ohio, according to Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey.
Following opening remarks from Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein, Tim Copsey shared that Wessler Engineering was on hand to receive final thoughts, recommended changes, or additions in regard to the draft feasibility study for the project. The draft was presented at a November meeting.
Wessler would like to incorporate all of feedback and finalize the study for availability in early 2003.
Copsey then introduced the first presenters: Jesse Blackburn and Kevin Nickel with the Village of Bluffton. The town currently buys bulk water from Ottawa.
Since 2005, this is the only water supply Bluffton has had. The water travels 19 miles from the source. They shared the positive things about not having a water system in their village and also answered questions about what they would do differently if they were setting the water supply program up today.
The group then heard from Jerry Greiner with the Northwestern Water and Sewer District in Bowling Green The district covers most of northwest Ohio from Napoleon through Toledo to Oregon, Bowling Green, Perrysburg and parts of lower Michigan.
Greiner also shared their positive and bad experiences with the entire system. This was to help local officials understand and discuss items for the future.
It was recommended that all entities take the information back to their respective councils and boards for additional discussion. Copsey will also share electronic copies of the presentation with each of the involved village councils and township trustee board members not present.
Entities represented for the meeting were Paulding Village, Payne Village, Antwerp Village, Carryall Township, Harrison Township, Paulding Township, Maumee Valley Planning Organization, Paulding County commissioners, the Paulding County Economic Development Office and the Paulding County Area Foundation.
Follow-up discussion will be scheduled with each entity early next year.
