WAUSEON — The second defendant in a case involving two defendants who fled from authorities in a pair of stolen vehicles near Archbold has entered a plea here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.
Thorne Carrington, 28, Richmond Heights (a Cleveland suburb), pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge also contains a firearm specification.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Charges of complicity to commit grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office and Carrington's attorney, Joseph Rose III of Cleveland.
The charge alleges that on Jan. 11 Carrington failed to stop the vehicle he was driving on Fulton County Road D as ordered to do so by authorities. He was driving a Dodge Charger stolen in Strongsville, near Cleveland, and also possessed a firearm.
Carrington was apprehended after crashing into a ditch on Road D and sustaining injury.
His co-defendant — Deztaney Spencer, 22, Cleveland — pleaded guilty recently in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation also was ordered in her case. A sentencing date is pending.
Spencer's charges allege that on Jan. 11 she was found driving a Dodge Challenger stolen from Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Archbold, and failed to stop as ordered to do so by law enforcement.
During the chase, which ended with her arrest in Archbold, she allegedly crashed into another vehicle on Fulton County Road D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.