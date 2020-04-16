NAPOLEON — Henry County Health Department reported a second county resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident is a male in his late 40s. No personal information about the case will be released in order to protect the privacy of the individual. The health department is working to identify and notify any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
“Confirmation of a second case in Henry County further shows COVID-19 is circulating in the community,” said Mark Adams, Henry County health commissioner. “It is important that every single resident take preventative measures to help slow the spread of this virus. This includes staying home as much as possible, using a cloth face covering when in public, practicing social distancing, and washing hands often.”
COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. If you have these symptoms, contact your health care provider for further guidance. Older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and people with compromised immune systems are at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. Most people who get sick with COVID-19 will have only mild illness and should recover at home.
The health department urges the community to continue the efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following these recommendations:
• Stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary for you to go out.
• Avoid being around people who are sick, and stay home if you are sick
• Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from other people as much as possible.
• Wear a cloth face covering (mask) when in a community setting or in public.
• Call before visiting the doctor, urgent care, or emergency room.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. This includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, computer, tablet, and phone screens.
