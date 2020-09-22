NAPOLEON — The second large contract for this community’s new pool project was approved by city council Monday evening.
Council also discussed what to do about donation bins around town and handled numerous miscellaneous items (see related story).
The city already had contracted with Astro Pool Co., Mansfield, for the pool’s installation in Glenwood Park where the old pool stood before its removal earlier this year.
And on Monday council okayed a contract with Midwest Contracting Inc., Holland, for construction of a bathhouse and clubhouse facility for the municipal golf course located next door.
The cost is $1,517,000, only slightly above the engineer’s estimate ($1.5 million).
Midwest Contracting was the low bidder among 10 companies. The highest price was $1,702,777.
The pool contract was separated from the bathhouse portion of the project because combined bids came in too high earlier this year. As the total cost was 10% above the engineer’s estimate, council had no choice but to reject the bids for a single project contract.
On Monday, Napoleon’s city engineer, Chad Lulfs, told council that changes were made to the original project specifications for the bathhouse/pumphouse portion to achieve cost savings. The changes include smaller buildings, reduced deck space, a different roofline and a thinner concrete deck (from six inches to four).
Lulfs noted that the buildings and site work must be completed by April 3, 2021, while city officials hope to open the pool around Memorial Day weekend in May 2021.
“This coming year what we try to do is set a target date,” Napoleon’s parks and recreation director, Tony Cotter, told council. “If we can do it on Memorial Day weekend and the weather’s nice we’d like to do that — definitely by June 1.”
Lulfs reported that Astro Pool Company’s surveyor was in town last week while the contractor hopes begin moving dirt this week. The company owner met with the city’s inspector Thursday, he said.
The project was made possible by a 20-year property tax levy approved by city voters in May 2019.
Other bidders on the project besides Midwest Contracting (with their bids listed) were:
• The Spieker Company, Northwood, $1,543,000.
• ACI Construction Co., Inc., Findlay, 1,557,400.
• Helms Construction, Inc., Findlay, $1,588,900.
• The Dotson Company, Whitehouse, $1,591,760.
• The Delventhal Company, Millbury, $1,611,944.
• FH Martin Constructors, Warren, Mich., $1,623,500.
• Mel Lanzer Company, Napoleon, $1,652,750.
• Comte Construction Co., Toledo, $1,652,750.
• Cross Construction Group, Livonia, Mich., $1,702,777.
