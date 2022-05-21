A second major bridge closure over the Auglaize River near Defiance this spring is scheduled to begin Monday.
The Harding Road Bridge — where Power Dam Road becomes Harding just south of Defiance — will close Monday for approximately three months.
The bridge’s concrete deck will be removed and replaced by the general contractor Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon. The contract cost is $874,235.
While Harding is preparing for closure, work continues on the Hopkins Street bridge in Defiance.
The bridge’s deck and superstructure — consisting of concrete beams reinforced with steel rebar — is being replaced down to the river piers, which will remain, by Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold.
Earlier this week, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter reported good progress to county commissioners with that project as the beams in the bridge’s six spans are being replaced piecemeal. One span is removed, then replaced in the days thereafter with the new beams.
The old beams are being used for an embankment project on Power Dam Road, south of Defiance.
Schlatter is hopeful that both projects can be completed before school opens for the 2022-2023 year. In April, he had told county commissioners that completion of the Harding Road project is expected in early August or mid-August, calling that an “aggressive timeline.”
Both projects are requiring complete closures of the river crossings while the work is ongoing.
