For a second straight year, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) will be promoting local restaurants with a prize drawing incentive.
DDVB officials will be holding "Defiance County Restaurant Week" over a 10-day period from Friday through March 13. The effort will be countywide with 33 restaurants participating from Defiance to Hicksville.
The inaugural effort last year was a way to support restaurants that had been financially harmed by the coronavirus situation.
"It went very well for a first year," explained DDVB Director Kirstie Mack. "It was a great way to start the bounce-back process. We've already had a lot of good responses and we're looking forward to this year."
The number of participating restaurants is 33, she noted, and will be confined to only those smaller businesses, not franchise establishments connected to a chain restaurant.
Their patrons will be asked to keep their receipts and turn them in to the DDVB — located at 325 Clinton St. in Defiance — by 4 p.m. on March 16. Receipts also can be deposited in the DDVB's dropbox at any hour or sent via email (marketing@visitdefianceohio.com).
Persons who turn in five receipts within the promotional time frame (March 4-13) will qualify for a drawing with $250 in restaurant gift cards; those who turn in more than six receipts will have their names thrown in the hat for $500 in restaurant gift cards.
The drawing will be held — "ideally" — on March 18, according to Mack, noting that the timing will be "based on receipts and how long it takes to validate them."
Winners will be contacted via phone, she said.
A "super special prize" will be offered to a person, or persons, who visits all 33 participating restaurants in the March 4-13 time frame.
As to what the prize would be, Mack said Tuesday that "we have a couple ideas," but she wasn't sure how that would work yet.
She noted that funding for the prizes will be provided by a number of sponsors, including DDVB, Butler Real Estate, Crescent-News Media, Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, Defiance County Economic Development, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Grant Insurance, iHeart Media and Sherwood State Bank.
