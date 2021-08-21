The second annual 9/11 Memorial Stairwalk to honor first responders of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, will be held Sept. 11 beginning at 8 a.m. in front of Ollie’s at Northtowne Mall in Defiance.
The event, which will take place at 1500 N. Clinton St., is spearheaded by the Rev. Ron Monteith of First Baptist Church. The event will include a short presentation featuring local government dignitaries, special guest speaker Brad Morrison, as well as first responders from Defiance County.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., first responders, including firefighters in full gear, will go to Planet Fitness at the mall to operate stair-climbing machines to climb 110 flights of stairs to simulate what firefighters in New York did Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center.
“This year we kind of amplified the event, it’s going to be bigger and better,” said Monteith, who serves as chaplain and as a volunteer firefighter for South Richland Fire Department. “Last year we had a nice turnout, the mayor and a few county commissioners spoke, we had a moment of silence and we had the stairwalk. This year, we’ve invited Brad Morrision, a local ex-Navy guy who is a great motivational speaker, to share a few words.
“Once again we will have local dignitaries in front of Ollie’s starting at 8 a.m.,” continued Monteith. “We will have a stage, and flanking the stage on each side will be first responder vehicles from all over Defiance County. Kirsten Coffman will serve as special vocalist and lead the singing of the, “Star Spangled Banner,” we will have a bagpiper play “Amazing Grace,” a moment of silence and Mayor McCann will also say a few words.”
On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, Monteith wants the public to know this event is not just for first responders.
“We’ve invited all first responders in Defiance County, all fire departments, EMS and law enforcement, but, this is for everyone who wants to come and honor everyone who lost their lives on that day 20 years ago,” said Monteith. “At 8:30 a.m., a lot of the first responders will head over to Planet Fitness to do what we did last year, get up on the stair climbers or treadmills and walk 110 flights with full pack.
“It’s about honoring first responders of 9/11, especially those who went into the Twin Towers knowing full well they weren’t coming out,” added Monteith. “I’ve read a lot about that day, I know that was real courage.”
Last year, Monteith was one of the many first responders who put on full pack and walked the 110 flights of stairs on one of the machines. At that time, Ron’s son was deployed in a combat zone overseas, and he too took part in the challenge as a way to help motivate his dad to finish his climb.
“I’m about 35-40 pounds lighter than last year, so my goal is to finish it in significantly less time that I did a year ago,” said Monteith. “I did it in about an hour, my goal this year is 45 minutes or better, which I think wouldn’t be too bad for an old guy like me.
“Last year, my son told me, ‘If I can take it, I can make it,’” continued Monteith. “That was the final text I read from him before doing the challenge. He did the challenge with me in Afghanistan, he weighted up with a body belt, and he got on a stair climber and did it significantly faster than I did.”
Monteith is grateful not only to the first responders and local dignitaries for their support, but from local businesses as well. In looking back, he was grateful to speak with young people in attendance last year who did not remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Ollie’s, Marshalls and Planet Fitness have been extraordinary in helping us get this done at the mall,” said Monteith. “I talked with Adam Tracy from Cabin Fever South, he will have coffee out there that morning ... I’m just really happy we can do this to honor those who deserve it.
“Last year I was overwhelmed by the participation, it was great to see the people come out and honor those who deserve it,” added Monteith. “It was also really neat to talk to some of the younger folks who weren’t born, or were very young, when that tragedy took place. For them it’s more of a historical footnote, but it’s good they have the chance to learn about the tragedy so that it’s never glossed over.”
For more information about the 9/11 Memorial Stairwalk, contact Monteith at 419-784-4746.
