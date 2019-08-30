The “River Rock Rivalry” kicked off the high school football season for Defiance and Napoleon on Thursday night at Defiance’s Fred J. Brown Stadium. The annual season-opening contest was won this year by Napoleon, 21-13, with the Wildcats capturing the coveted “River Rock” trophy. Here, seniors from Napoleon pose with “The Rock” following the victory. See story, Page B1.
