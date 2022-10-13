Defiance’s wooded walking path on the southwest side of town has been closed officially in the last couple weeks, though it’s still being used.
According to the city’s parks and recreation director, Rob Cereghin, the boardwalk that begins along Precision Way on its east side and winds through the woods on its west terminus at the reservoir boat launch parking lot is being resealed by city crews. He said Wednesday morning that about another half day of sealing remains, with dry conditions and temperatures in the 50- to 70-degree range needed.
“The weather’s the big thing,” explained Cereghin. “They recommend it be a certain temperature. We got another half day this week and the boardwalk itself will be done.”
Although a portable fence has been installed at the trail’s entrance blocking entrance, walkers can easily go around it and some have, he said, but this shouldn’t harm the boardwalk.
“I don’t think so,” Cereghin commented, noting that the wood absorbs the sealer “pretty fast.”
A transparent sealer that brings out the wood grain is being used, and should give 3-5 years of protection from the elements, according to Cereghin.
“This is transparent where it has a little bit of oil in it,” he said. “I think it looks nicer. It brings out the color.”
This is the second sealing for the boardwalk since it was installed several years ago. It continues to be a popular attraction.
“I think it is as active as it ever was,” said Cereghin. “There’s a lot of people that walk (it). I think it’s just as popular as when we put it in.”
A few maintenance items have popped up from time to time with the boardwalk, he explained, noting that these are handled quickly by city crews. Much of this is based on walkers’ observations.
“The public really does a god job of notifying us,” he said.
Walkers may have noticed new plaques along the trail. This is part of an Eagle Scout project to identify the trees along the walk, according to Cereghin.
During another Eagle Scout project, 13 red and white oak trees also were planted along the asphalt part of the reservoir trail near the boardwalk.
