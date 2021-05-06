Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer (standing) and area Boy Scouts watch a St. Vincent/St. Rita’s Medical Center “LifeFlight” air ambulance land Saturday at Defiance’s Camp Lakota. The Scouts’ weekend event focused on search and rescue topics. Local first responders such as Shafer and others participated in the event.
