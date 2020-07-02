Scouting grant
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 recently made a grant to the Black Swamp Area Council of $1,200 to support Friends of Scouting 2020 at Camp Lakota. Discussing the grant are Marc Kogan (right), scout executive, and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator. The fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.

