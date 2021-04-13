FINDLAY — The Black Swamp Area Council’s annual Scouting for Food community service project in its 13-county service area was successful in March.
Each March, many area Scouts participate during the annual food and non-perishable drive to collect items for communities in the local council service area which includes Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Mercer, Putnam, Paulding, Seneca, Van Wert, and Williams counties.
With 135 Scout groups in Black Swamp Area Council, there was on average 785 pounds collected by Scout groups, which resulted in an average of 66 hours of community service by each.
Additionally, several area Scout groups will conduct their food drives in November leading up to Thanksgiving.
In 2020, Black Swamp Area Council Scout Troops, Packs, Crews and Post reported nearly 6,700 hours of community service.
Scouting in the Black Swamp Area Council began in 1915 when the Scouting program was introduced to the young people of West Central and Northwestern Ohio.
Scouting provides the adventure of camping, hiking, and outdoor fun while using these outdoor educational programs to teach personal responsibility, citizenship, character development, achievement of specific goals and service to others. The Scout Oath and Law provide the foundation of the Scouting movement.
The Black Swamp Area Council has two unique and outstanding outdoor leadership centers, Camp Lakota in Defiance and Camp Berry in Hancock County.
More than 5,400 Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturers, and Explorers supported by 1,800 volunteers are served by the Black Swamp Area Council living out the Scout Oath and Scout Law one Scout at a time. To find Scouting near you, visit www.BeAscout.org
