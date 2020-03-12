In order to stock area food pantries with much-needed supplies, the Black Swamp Area Council’s Boy Scouts of America is once again hosting its Good Turn for America, Scouting for Food on Saturday.
In years past, the Scouts had attached yellow grocery bags to residents’ front doors. This year, a door-hanger was left reminding residents to participate. Coordinators are asking that people recycle one of their plastic grocery bags and leave the food-filled bags outside one’s front door before 9 a.m. Saturday.
In the 13-county area of Defiance, Williams, Fulton, Hardin, Henry, Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Hancock, Allen, Mercer and Auglaize, hundreds of scouts will be out retrieving those bags filled with groceries for area food pantries.
Food collected that day will be distributed to pantries in the northwest Ohio communities in those 13 counties. Volunteers for the annual food drive include Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Explorer Scouts.
Suggested food items include canned goods or other non-perishable items. For the safety of the scouts, coordinators ask that food items not be in glass containers.
If a bag does not get picked up by the end of the day, donors are asked to call 419-422-4356.
For more information about the food drive, visit the website at www.bsac449-bsa.org.
According to the Black Swamp website, Scouting for Food is a council-wide service project to care for people in local communities who are hungry, as well as those in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.