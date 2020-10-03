OTTAWA — Putnam County voters will choose between a Republican incumbent and an Independent in deciding a county commissioner race this fall.
The candidates are Independent Tim Wehri of rural Cloverdale and multiple-term Republican Vincent Schroeder of rural Leipsic. The winner in November will receive a four-year term beginning in January.
Schroeder has been one of the county’s three commissioners since 2005, serving in his fourth term, while Wehri has not held elected political office.
Both candidates have been farmers and teachers.
Wehri, who lists his present occupation as farmer, retired in June after having taught science at Delphos St. John’s High School for 23 years.
Schroeder taught vocational agriculture, physics, chemistry and advanced physical science during his teaching career.
A second county commissioner seat also is on the ballot this fall in Putnam County, but Republican incumbent Mike Lammers is unopposed.
The third commissioner seat — held by John Schlumbohm — will on the ballot in 2022.
Profiles of each of the candidates are below:
Vincent Schroeder
Age: 73
Address: 09523 Ohio 613, Leipsic
Education: 1964 graduate, Miller City High School; 1969 graduate, Ohio State University, bachelor of science degree; 1975 graduate, Ohio State University, master of science degree; attended Bowling Green State University, Wright State University, Ashland University, Canter Andrews University, University of Cincinnati
Family: wife, Mary; four sons and one daughter
Occupation: county commissioner
Previous political offices: county commissioner since 2005
Party affiliation: Republican
Reason for seeking office: “I want to keep Putnam County moving forward with strict financial budgeting. Since 2005 I have worked with several commissioners, and it has always been a pleasure. Some issues were challenging but with hard work and disciple our county came through with substantial growth.
“Also, I want to continue serving after being on several statewide committees. Presently, I serve on the Justice and Public Safety Committee, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, and Ohio’s Water Quality Task Force.
“I want to thank you Putnam County for being with me all the way with your support.”
Top goals: “1. Our Armory/Annex needs (according to our architect) $1.25 million to bring it up to standards. We are looking at several options, including selling it and building new. Any of the options will be financed with our savings.
“2. Improve recycling to get more access to our drop-off point.
“3. Continue to have a balanced budget in Putnam County by being disciplined in spending and also keep our county as an ideal place to live and raise a family.
Tim Wehri
Age: 62
Address: 19266 Ohio 114, Cloverdale
Education: 1976 graduate, Kalida High School; 1983 graduate, Ohio State University; attended University of Findlay
Family: single
Occupation: farmer
Previous political offices: none
Party affiliation: Independent
Reason for seeking office: “Putnam County has been a great place to grow up and live. I want to give back to our county that has given me so much. I always enjoy working with people, and this is a good way to serve the people of Putnam County.”
Top goals: “I want to bring common sense to the commissioners’ office. I want to make sure our county’s tax dollars are spent wisely and effectively. I will do this by talking to our county’s residents and seek their opinions on the different issues that face the county.”
