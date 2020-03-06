Ayersville's Schroeder earns superior ranking

LUKE SCHROEDER

 By CHUCK MARTINEZ-BRANDON @cnchuckmartinez cmartinez@crescent-news.com

Luke Schroeder, an Ayersville High School freshman, participated in the Regional Science and Engineering Fair at Northwest State Community College on Feb. 29.

With his project “What is the Best Cover Crop to Prevent Soil Erosion?” he achieved a rating of superior, which is the highest rating. Overall, he placed second in the environmental category. Schroeder also earned the Genius Award and was invited to compete at the Rochester, N.Y., Environmental Science Fair. In addition, he was awarded the Lee Family Creativity Award.

In the high school division, Schroeder placed third overall, earning the Paul Oberhausen award. This allows him to be invited to the International Science Fair in Anaheim, Calif., to be an observer.

