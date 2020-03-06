Luke Schroeder, an Ayersville High School freshman, participated in the Regional Science and Engineering Fair at Northwest State Community College on Feb. 29.
With his project “What is the Best Cover Crop to Prevent Soil Erosion?” he achieved a rating of superior, which is the highest rating. Overall, he placed second in the environmental category. Schroeder also earned the Genius Award and was invited to compete at the Rochester, N.Y., Environmental Science Fair. In addition, he was awarded the Lee Family Creativity Award.
In the high school division, Schroeder placed third overall, earning the Paul Oberhausen award. This allows him to be invited to the International Science Fair in Anaheim, Calif., to be an observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.