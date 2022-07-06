NAPOLEON — The saga of the Cultural Council of Henry County's (CCHC) attempts to renovate the town's former school on Main Street prompted additional discussion at Napoleon City Council's meeting Tuesday night, and some matter-of-fact remarks.
Council also handled seven legislative items and approved several other motions on other topics (see related story) during its regular session, moved back one day because of the July 4 holiday.
But the CCHC's unsuccessful plans to fix the building up on Main Street as a county cultural center highlighted council's first meeting of the month despite action earlier this year that officials had hoped was moving things toward a conclusion.
On Tuesday, City Manager Joel Mazur recapped the CCHC's efforts — dating back five years — to preserve the old school by raising the necessary funds to renovate it. However, the group has fallen short of its goal, thus keeping the CCHC from meeting its part of an agreement with Napoleon Area Schools.
The organization and the school had agreed that if an occupancy permit wasn't obtained by a specified time in June, the building would be demolished.
The CCHC was unable to raise the requisite funds, and had appeared to reach an agreement with the city on seeking state "brownfield" remediation funds to help with demolition. But in recent weeks CCHC officials wanted more time to try to save the building.
Mazur told council that without informing the city, the CCHC has contacted state officials about steps to place the building on the National Register of Historic Places. This process takes about a year, according to Mazur, but even if the CCHC were successful, the designation wouldn't supersede the contract with the schools.
"It's clear they're trying to get on the Register, but in the end I don't why," said Mazur, indicating that he talked with a state official from the Ohio History Connection about the matter. "It has no bearing on the existing contract. It does not preclude the building from being demolished. All this does is limit the use of federal and state funds to be used for demolition of the property."
The CCHC's board has met twice recently, and will convene again on Tuesday, according to Mazur, so the city will wait on submitting an application for the brownfield money. But city officials are losing heir patience, especially with the CCHC apparently undertaking subsequent efforts to save the building without officials' knowledge.
Councilman Dan Baer said he understands the CCHC's hesitancy to let go of the building, which includes the John L. Johnson Auditorium, but the fundraising project "does not seem to be realistic, and the fact they have been, in my mind, deceptive to the school board and the city, is really frustrating to me."
City officials supported the CCHC's original plans, but many see the school's demolition — in the absence of a successful preservation fundraising campaign — the best alternative for the community. In fact, Mazur noted the difficulty the CCHC has been having in keeping the property tidy.
"The taxpayers voted with their wallets not to support the project," noted Councilman Ross Durham. "It's incomprehensive not to enter into an agreement. I would urge their group to make a decision about what's best for every citizen of Napoleon."
Despite the frustration, Council President Joel Bialorucki praised Mazur for his patience and calm demeanor in dealing with the matter.
